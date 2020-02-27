Tazne van Wyk murder accused Moehydien Pangaker due in court on Friday

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tutu honoured for lifetime service to LGBTI+ community Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the organisers of Cape Town Pride 2020. 1 March 2020 11:14 AM
Greenmarket Square refugees: 'Action imminent' in terms of enforcing by-laws JP Smith says it will be difficult to mitigate against conflict if the refugees resist removal and hopes common sense prevails. 1 March 2020 10:11 AM
Thousands turn out to mourn 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town Police minister among attendees at the Elsies River funeral service for the child whose body was found in a stormwater drain. 29 February 2020 3:19 PM
Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill. 29 February 2020 9:48 AM
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs. 28 February 2020 11:00 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill. 29 February 2020 9:48 AM
Meet Paulo de Valdoleiros, the doctor who charges only what patients can afford "I believe we come to the planet for others. We need each other. Love is not a feeling. It’s taking care of your people," he says. 28 February 2020 3:05 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Tazne van Wyk murder accused Moehydien Pangaker due in court on Friday

Tazne van Wyk murder accused Moehydien Pangaker due in court on Friday

As you no doubt know, the body of eight-year-old missing Elsies River girl Tazne van
Wyk was found in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester, police revealed this morning.

Lizell Persens joins us on the line and Lucinda Evans, Chairperson at Mitchells Plain CPF Cluster, joins us in studio.



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Luchase live in studio

27 February 2020 10:02 PM

Guest : Lu Chase | Musician at LuChase Live |

Original Gin & Tonic festival comes to CT

27 February 2020 9:51 PM

Guest : Dineo Gewer | SA brand ambassador at Pernod Richard Gin |

Govt needs to find new ways of discouraging the use of booze & cigs, sin taxes are blunt instruments

27 February 2020 9:28 PM

Guest : Precious Lugayeni | Chairperson of the Board of Directors at Smart Xchange|

Hiking with Tim Lundy: a beginner's guide to hiking in CT

27 February 2020 9:05 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

Beginner hiking
Rescue recap
Safety recap

Email Tim
Tim@capetownhiking.co.za

Unite Behind responds to Metrorail's provincial service suspension

27 February 2020 8:58 PM

Guest : Zukie Vuka

Metrorail suspends train service in W Cape - GABS responds

27 February 2020 8:26 PM

Guest : Bronwen Dyke-Beyer | Spokesperson at Golden Arrow Bus Services

Beautiful News feature: The tour guide uplifting his community

26 February 2020 10:02 PM

Guest : Xolani Maseko | Tour guide at Uthando Tours

Maseko is a guide for Uthando Tours, a non-profit travel agency who offers authentic
experiences of almost all the townships in Cape Town. The money made from the tours
funds over 40 community projects in every corner of the Mother City. This ranges from
communal gardens, to education facilities, skills development workshops, and music
and dance classes. Tourists get to visit these programmes to gain a deeper insight into
these investments and the people behind them.
Since he began leading tours in 2012, Maseko has improved his knowledge, skills, and
understanding of the world, as well as his family’s financial situation. Now, he seeks to
do the same for others. Maseko aids in expanding tourist’s perspectives while
showcasing the cultural diversity and natural beauty of our country

Jacana Book sale

26 February 2020 9:46 PM

Guest : Shay Heydenrych | commercial director at Jacana |

LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: active citizenry - if not you, then who?

26 February 2020 9:33 PM

Guest : Lisa Joshua Sonn | Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist

Boozers and vapers have plenty to cry about in the 2020

26 February 2020 9:15 PM

Guest : Dr Delon Human | works with at Vapour Products Association of South Africa
(VPASA) |

Thousands turn out to mourn 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town

Local

[VIDEO] Du Toitskloof Pass fire rages for fifth day

Local

Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF

Politics Business

Chaos erupts in CT CBD as refugees removed from ‘new home’ by police

1 March 2020 6:00 PM

UK steps up coronavirus planning, may bring doctors out of retirement

1 March 2020 4:40 PM

Refugees removed from living outside a church in CT CBD find a new home

1 March 2020 4:52 PM

