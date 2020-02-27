Candice van der Rheede of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit (WCMPU)

Guest : Candice van der Rheede | Head at Western Cape Missing Persons Unit

The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit was established the 20 May 2017 by president

and founder Candice Sobotker Van der Rheede after the gruesome discovery of the late

Courtney Pieters.

The unit consist of members with over 10 years of crime fighting experience and who are

committed to improving conditions in all areas. We do not only reunite families but also

assist in the rehabilitation of our people. We believe in creating opportunities for all

regardless of race and intend serving our people to the best of our ability. There is

power in unity and we have love and compassion for all. This is strictly volunteer basis

and if you would like to join us in our fight against crime please feel free to get in

touch.