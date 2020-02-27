Unite Behind responds to Metrorail's provincial service suspension

Guest : Xolani Maseko | Tour guide at Uthando Tours



Maseko is a guide for Uthando Tours, a non-profit travel agency who offers authentic

experiences of almost all the townships in Cape Town. The money made from the tours

funds over 40 community projects in every corner of the Mother City. This ranges from

communal gardens, to education facilities, skills development workshops, and music

and dance classes. Tourists get to visit these programmes to gain a deeper insight into

these investments and the people behind them.

Since he began leading tours in 2012, Maseko has improved his knowledge, skills, and

understanding of the world, as well as his family’s financial situation. Now, he seeks to

do the same for others. Maseko aids in expanding tourist’s perspectives while

showcasing the cultural diversity and natural beauty of our country

