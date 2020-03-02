News focus: Foreign nationals in limbo after being moved from ct churches

Guest : Carmen Williams | Freelance writer and social media manager at Media24 |
Many women identify sterilisation as their preferred form of contraception.
However, their requests to be sterilised are frequently denied by doctors.
This evening, Freelance writer and social media manager from Cape Town, Carmen
Williams, joins me in studio for an frank discussion on why she chose to have a
laparoscopic tubal ligation at age 29, the unfair double standard for cisgender women
and men, and how she finally managed to be sterilised by a doctor who listened to me
after years of wanting it.
Guest : Andrew Thompson
South Africans are spending more at online stores than ever before.
Research by PayPal and Ipsos forecasts that South Africans will spend R61 billion at
online stores by 2020.
Although much of this increased spend is dictated by convenience and low costs, online
retailers make use of a variety of tricks to get users to visit their stores, and to buy more
than initially intended.
These tricks range from exploiting basic human psychology, to using hard data, and
even overstating the size of discounts.
Guest : Tim Lundy
Beginner hiking
Rescue recap
Safety recap
Email Tim
Tim@capetownhiking.co.za
