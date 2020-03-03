News focus: recession-proofing your finances

Guest : Carmen Williams | Freelance writer and social media manager



Many women identify sterilisation as their preferred form of contraception.

However, their requests to be sterilised are frequently denied by doctors.

This evening, Freelance writer and social media manager from Cape Town, Carmen

Williams, joins me in studio for an frank discussion on why she chose to have a

laparoscopic tubal ligation at age 29, the unfair double standard for cisgender women

and men, and how she finally managed to be sterilised by a doctor who listened to me

after years of wanting it.

