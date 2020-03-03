Parliament looks at proposal to give South Africans time off work to look after sick parents

Guest : Enver Duminy | CEO at Cape Town Tourism |



Trade and tourism disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) might cost

South Africa as much as R200 million and 1000 jobs, according to simplified estimates

from Big Four accounting and advisory firm PwC late last month.

The firm recommends that South African businesses prepare for disruption.

Add to this the restricted movement of goods and people from the rest of China as well,

and most trade partners have reason to worry. China is South Africa’s largest trade

partner in both the imports and exports segment.

arrow_forward