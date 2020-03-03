Motoring with Melinda: If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk, scientists say & Hyundai I30N

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA in recession
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maudi Lentsoane - Md at Lehumo Capital
Today at 07:20
Lotto funds meant for school toilets flushed away?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative Journalist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Keeping parolees in check
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Lukas Muntingh - Project head of Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC
Jacquline Hoorn - Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Recession
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nicky Weimar - Chief Economist at Nedbank
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 09:50
Impact of the Recession with Bonang Mohale Chairperson of Bidvest
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Craig Gradige from Gradige Mahura Investments
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
CEO's Paying It Forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Science and Tech: Your business could benefit from a mobile app –
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Hector Beyers - CEO of Codehesion
Today at 11:32
MUSIC: Don Vino and Sounds of Brass headline at CTIJF in March
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Don Vino Prins
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-What is a strategic moment?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 20:10
News focus: Lamola summons high ranking official to address flaws of the Parole system
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Ronald Lamola
Today at 21:05
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Help music project continue providing a safe learning space after pupil's murder The Hout Bay Music Project tragically lost another of its pupils when 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse was found murdered last week. 3 March 2020 5:39 PM
Is system biased against cross-cultural adoption and why no 'reliable' stats? Pippa Hudson hosts an in-depth discussion on the proposed amendments to the laws governing adoption in South Africa. 3 March 2020 4:20 PM
[Listen at 5:05 pm] John Maytham and Judge Cameron on how prisons are failing SA Yet another young child has been murdered, allegedly by somebody out on parole. Listen to John Matham at just after five. 3 March 2020 2:45 PM
W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately. 3 March 2020 11:28 AM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali. 3 March 2020 9:33 AM
White collar crime declines to levels last seen in 2011 - but it's not all good The percentage white collar crime in the private sector has declined to levels last seen in 2011. But it's not all good news. 3 March 2020 7:49 PM
SA bank misses earnings target One of South Africa's largest banks has missed its earnings target due to recession-like conditions. 3 March 2020 7:20 PM
It's official - recession again - what now? When the economy is hit by contraction for two consecutive quarters, that's recession. 3 March 2020 6:34 PM
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement. 2 March 2020 2:26 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2). 2 March 2020 10:14 AM
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 29 February 2020 12:10 PM
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free' Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai. 28 February 2020 11:58 AM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Motoring with Melinda: If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk, scientists say & Hyundai I30N

Motoring with Melinda: If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk, scientists say & Hyundai I30N

Guest : Melinda Ferguson

Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts on a new study revealing that drivers of expensive cars are
the worst (as if we didn’t already know!) as well as review a South Korean car making
waves in the vehicle industry



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Is Corona virus fears impacting in and outbound travel to and from SA?

3 March 2020 9:53 PM

Guest : Enver Duminy | CEO at Cape Town Tourism |

Trade and tourism disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) might cost
South Africa as much as R200 million and 1000 jobs, according to simplified estimates
from Big Four accounting and advisory firm PwC late last month.
The firm recommends that South African businesses prepare for disruption.
Add to this the restricted movement of goods and people from the rest of China as well,
and most trade partners have reason to worry. China is South Africa’s largest trade
partner in both the imports and exports segment.

Parliament looks at proposal to give South Africans time off work to look after sick parents

3 March 2020 9:07 PM

Guest : Hendri Terblanche

Our employment laws allow parents to take time off from work to look after their
children. But what about when the time comes for children to look after their elderly
parents or grandparents?

News focus: recession-proofing your finances

3 March 2020 8:52 PM

Guest : Craig Torr | Director at Crue Invest |
             Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt                                                Advisors | 

South Africa’s economy has slipped into its third recession since the dawn of democracy
in 1994. The country’s GDP shrank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 following a decline of 0.8% in the third quarter. But what does this mean for the ordinary man on the street?

Beautiful News

2 March 2020 10:06 PM
I chose to be sterilised at age 29

2 March 2020 9:55 PM

Guest : Carmen Williams | Freelance writer and social media manager 

Many women identify sterilisation as their preferred form of contraception.
However, their requests to be sterilised are frequently denied by doctors.
This evening, Freelance writer and social media manager from Cape Town, Carmen
Williams, joins me in studio for an frank discussion on why she chose to have a
laparoscopic tubal ligation at age 29, the unfair double standard for cisgender women
and men, and how she finally managed to be sterilised by a doctor who listened to me
after years of wanting it.

Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: This is the way online shops in South Africa get you to spend more

2 March 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson

South Africans are spending more at online stores than ever before.
Research by PayPal and Ipsos forecasts that South Africans will spend R61 billion at
online stores by 2020.
Although much of this increased spend is dictated by convenience and low costs, online
retailers make use of a variety of tricks to get users to visit their stores, and to buy more
than initially intended.
These tricks range from exploiting basic human psychology, to using hard data, and
even overstating the size of discounts.

News focus: Foreign nationals in limbo after being moved from ct churches

2 March 2020 8:50 PM

Guests : Patrick Matenga
               Bertin Manwa

Luchase live in studio

27 February 2020 10:02 PM

Guest : Lu Chase | Musician at LuChase Live |

Original Gin & Tonic festival comes to CT

27 February 2020 9:51 PM

Guest : Dineo Gewer | SA brand ambassador at Pernod Richard Gin |

Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system

Politics Opinion

South Africa's economy slips into recession yet again

Business

Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival

Opinion Local Lifestyle

Biden wins 7 states on Super Tuesday, Sanders takes 2 - network projections
4 March 2020 5:23 AM

4 March 2020 5:23 AM

Sanders wins Democratic primary in Colorado: US networks
4 March 2020 5:10 AM

4 March 2020 5:10 AM

Eskom will not fail - Ramaphosa

3 March 2020 7:54 PM

