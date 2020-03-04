Lisa Joshua Sonn on her weekly opinion

Guest : Lisa Joshua Sonn
How many south Africans do "good" but don't actually make an effort to have friends
outside their own community, culture and so on. Very telling when we need
transformation to galavanise our country try going forward!
Guest : Khulile Vilakazi-Ofosu | Co-Founder at Sibahle Collection |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Adriaan Bester | General Manager of Corporate Affairs at AVBOB |
We've known for a long time now that we're running out of burial space in this country.
And all sorts of solutions have been explored, including cremation.
Now funeral group, Avbob, has come up with an entirely new form of cremation called
Aquamation. A first for Africa!
Guest : Shirley Zinn |
The organisation Equal Pay Now is highlighting gender based salary discrimination in
the run up to equal pay week from the 22nd to 27th of March.
The nation is coming together in one voice and demanding that women be paid equal
pay for equal work! Gender-based salary discrimination must not be allowed to
continue in the workplaces as it robs women of their deserved income. There is no
reason why women should be underpaid and undervalued for any day longer. However,
change is never voluntary. Now is the time to tackle the injustice. Be part of the
movement. #SalaryInequalitiesMustFall
Guest : Chrispin Phiri |
Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, briefed the media after he
convened an urgent two-day meeting with high ranking officials following a number of
cases in the Western Cape in which parolees were arrested for child murders.
At the briefing Lamola said that the situation in the province was giving him sleepless
nights.
He said that one of the issues was that in many cases, victims were not properly
consulted during their convicted attackers’ stay behind bars, nor were they consulted
with regard to the criminal’s parole process.
"We are embarking on a process to review some of the parole laws and parole policies.
In consultation with the NCCS, we will soon emerge with a public consultation
engagement with regards to where we have to strengthen some of the parole laws and
policies."
Over the past few weeks, 12-year-old Michaela Williams from Pelican Park, 8-year-old
Tazne Van Wyk from Elsies River and 7-year-old Reagan Gertse from Tulbagh were all
murdered allegedly by men who were out on parole.
One of the men implicated in the murder of UWC student, 19-year-old Jesse Hess, was
also out on parole when he allegedly killed the teen and her grandfather in August last
year.
Guest : Enver Duminy | CEO at Cape Town Tourism |
Trade and tourism disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) might cost
South Africa as much as R200 million and 1000 jobs, according to simplified estimates
from Big Four accounting and advisory firm PwC late last month.
The firm recommends that South African businesses prepare for disruption.
Add to this the restricted movement of goods and people from the rest of China as well,
and most trade partners have reason to worry. China is South Africa’s largest trade
partner in both the imports and exports segment.
Guest : Melinda Ferguson
Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts on a new study revealing that drivers of expensive cars are
the worst (as if we didn’t already know!) as well as review a South Korean car making
waves in the vehicle industry
Guest : Hendri Terblanche
Our employment laws allow parents to take time off from work to look after their
children. But what about when the time comes for children to look after their elderly
parents or grandparents?
Guest : Craig Torr | Director at Crue Invest |
Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors |
South Africa’s economy has slipped into its third recession since the dawn of democracy
in 1994. The country’s GDP shrank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 following a decline of 0.8% in the third quarter. But what does this mean for the ordinary man on the street?