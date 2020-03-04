A call for an end to gender-based salary discrimination

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
MEC Lesufi on the Enock Mpianzi report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng MEC of Education
Today at 07:20
Impact of COVID-19 on local businesses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Scopa: Special Eskom debt task team failed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa - Scopa chairperson
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Crispin Phiri- Violent Criminals on parole
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Today at 09:50
Pre Rec-Patrcia de Lille on Her DG Being Involved in a Funeral Scam
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
DW Crossing Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker - Host of Inside Europe on Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
In Studio Lab Exchange- Gaurav Vazirani
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guarav Vazirani
Today at 10:45
Lace Up for Change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Faizel Jacobs
Today at 11:05
Maria Ramos- recovery after the economic quagmire that we find ourselves in at this stage.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Meal provider for CT homeless re-opens, faces more aggression from refugees Police advised Service Dining Rooms to temporarily close their doors in view of threats amid refugee tensions. 4 March 2020 6:31 PM
You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived. 4 March 2020 3:25 PM
Lesufi behind closed doors with Enock Mpianzi family over forensic report Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the report would be released two months after the Parktown Boys' High pupil died. 4 March 2020 1:31 PM
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees. 4 March 2020 2:18 PM
Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with expert... 4 March 2020 11:22 AM
Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people. 4 March 2020 11:02 AM
Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here. 4 March 2020 7:54 PM
Olympic Games may be postponed because of Coronavirus There is a very real risk that the Games can be postponed, if the coronavirus outbreak crisis forces the IOC to cancel. 4 March 2020 7:22 PM
What your business can do to deal with a potentially unusual 2020 flu season It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one. 4 March 2020 7:15 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa's first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada. 4 March 2020 11:46 AM
Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities. 3 March 2020 6:56 PM
Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival The seasonal flu vaccine doesn't provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser. 3 March 2020 2:09 PM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
A call for an end to gender-based salary discrimination

A call for an end to gender-based salary discrimination

Guest : Shirley Zinn |

The organisation Equal Pay Now is highlighting gender based salary discrimination in
the run up to equal pay week from the 22nd to 27th of March.
The nation is coming together in one voice and demanding that women be paid equal
pay for equal work! Gender-based salary discrimination must not be allowed to
continue in the workplaces as it robs women of their deserved income. There is no
reason why women should be underpaid and undervalued for any day longer. However,
change is never voluntary. Now is the time to tackle the injustice. Be part of the
movement. #SalaryInequalitiesMustFall



Beautiful News feature: Sibahle Collection

4 March 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Khulile Vilakazi-Ofosu | Co-Founder at Sibahle Collection |

Avbob introduces a new 'green' cremation

4 March 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Adriaan Bester | General Manager of Corporate Affairs at AVBOB |

We've known for a long time now that we're running out of burial space in this country.
And all sorts of solutions have been explored, including cremation.
Now funeral group, Avbob, has come up with an entirely new form of cremation called
Aquamation. A first for Africa!

Lisa Joshua Sonn on her weekly opinion

4 March 2020 8:55 PM

Guest : Lisa Joshua Sonn 

How many south Africans do "good" but don't actually make an effort to have friends
outside their own community, culture and so on. Very telling when we need
transformation to galavanise our country try going forward!

Justice Minister admits to flaws in the parole system

4 March 2020 8:28 PM

Guest : Chrispin Phiri |

Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, briefed the media after he
convened an urgent two-day meeting with high ranking officials following a number of
cases in the Western Cape in which parolees were arrested for child murders.
At the briefing Lamola said that the situation in the province was giving him sleepless
nights.
He said that one of the issues was that in many cases, victims were not properly
consulted during their convicted attackers’ stay behind bars, nor were they consulted
with regard to the criminal’s parole process.
"We are embarking on a process to review some of the parole laws and parole policies.
In consultation with the NCCS, we will soon emerge with a public consultation
engagement with regards to where we have to strengthen some of the parole laws and
policies."
Over the past few weeks, 12-year-old Michaela Williams from Pelican Park, 8-year-old
Tazne Van Wyk from Elsies River and 7-year-old Reagan Gertse from Tulbagh were all
murdered allegedly by men who were out on parole.
One of the men implicated in the murder of UWC student, 19-year-old Jesse Hess, was
also out on parole when he allegedly killed the teen and her grandfather in August last
year.
             

Is Corona virus fears impacting in and outbound travel to and from SA?

3 March 2020 9:53 PM

Guest : Enver Duminy | CEO at Cape Town Tourism |

Trade and tourism disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) might cost
South Africa as much as R200 million and 1000 jobs, according to simplified estimates
from Big Four accounting and advisory firm PwC late last month.
The firm recommends that South African businesses prepare for disruption.
Add to this the restricted movement of goods and people from the rest of China as well,
and most trade partners have reason to worry. China is South Africa’s largest trade
partner in both the imports and exports segment.

Motoring with Melinda: If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk, scientists say & Hyund

3 March 2020 9:33 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson

Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts on a new study revealing that drivers of expensive cars are
the worst (as if we didn’t already know!) as well as review a South Korean car making
waves in the vehicle industry

Parliament looks at proposal to give South Africans time off work to look after sick parents

3 March 2020 9:07 PM

Guest : Hendri Terblanche

Our employment laws allow parents to take time off from work to look after their
children. But what about when the time comes for children to look after their elderly
parents or grandparents?

News focus: recession-proofing your finances

3 March 2020 8:52 PM

Guest : Craig Torr | Director at Crue Invest |
             Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt                                                Advisors | 

South Africa’s economy has slipped into its third recession since the dawn of democracy
in 1994. The country’s GDP shrank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 following a decline of 0.8% in the third quarter. But what does this mean for the ordinary man on the street?

Beautiful News

2 March 2020 10:06 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China

Local World

Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built

Politics

Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required

Business Lifestyle

Magnificent Malan guides Proteas to series win

4 March 2020 8:55 PM

Book exposing apartheid-era paedophile ring withdrawn

4 March 2020 8:22 PM

SA duo who tested positive for coronavirus on cruise ship now cleared

4 March 2020 7:31 PM

