How to avoid spreading fake news on whatsapps re Corona

Guest : Ray Joseph | freelance Investigative journalist and fact-checker
Can Covid-19, the new coronavirus, be cured by garlic or “garlic water”?
Despite what social media 'doctors' will tell you, the answer is no. That advice is false.
The facts are this: The World Health Organisation says there isn’t a vaccine, drug or
treatment for Covid-19 at the moment. But that hasn’t stopped the claim from being
shared on social media.
Guest : Claire Johnston
Mango Groove is a household name. No-one grows up in South Africa without hearing
the famous “Special Star” or the iconic “Penny Whistle”.
They are what we could call legends in South African music and since their foundation
in 1984, the 11-piece Afropop band has released six studio albums and numerous
singles.
Guest : Prof Wolfgang Preiser
The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us
prepare, Stellenbosch University virologist Professor Wolfgang Preiser wrote in an
article (Letter to the Editor: Still a role for flu vaccine) published on the Daily Maverick
this week.
Guest : Mark Van Der Heever | Deputy Director Communications at W. Cape Dept. of
Health |
As you no doubt know, South Africa confirmed its first case of the coronavirus in
KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
In a statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the patient was a 38-year-old
male from KwaZulu-Natal who travelled to Italy with his wife. The couple were part of a
group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on 1 March.
Guest : Tim Lundy
Guest : Khulile Vilakazi-Ofosu | Co-Founder at Sibahle Collection |
Guest : Adriaan Bester | General Manager of Corporate Affairs at AVBOB |
We've known for a long time now that we're running out of burial space in this country.
And all sorts of solutions have been explored, including cremation.
Now funeral group, Avbob, has come up with an entirely new form of cremation called
Aquamation. A first for Africa!
Guest : Shirley Zinn |
The organisation Equal Pay Now is highlighting gender based salary discrimination in
the run up to equal pay week from the 22nd to 27th of March.
The nation is coming together in one voice and demanding that women be paid equal
pay for equal work! Gender-based salary discrimination must not be allowed to
continue in the workplaces as it robs women of their deserved income. There is no
reason why women should be underpaid and undervalued for any day longer. However,
change is never voluntary. Now is the time to tackle the injustice. Be part of the
movement. #SalaryInequalitiesMustFall
Guest : Lisa Joshua Sonn
How many south Africans do "good" but don't actually make an effort to have friends
outside their own community, culture and so on. Very telling when we need
transformation to galavanise our country try going forward!
Guest : Chrispin Phiri |
Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, briefed the media after he
convened an urgent two-day meeting with high ranking officials following a number of
cases in the Western Cape in which parolees were arrested for child murders.
At the briefing Lamola said that the situation in the province was giving him sleepless
nights.
He said that one of the issues was that in many cases, victims were not properly
consulted during their convicted attackers’ stay behind bars, nor were they consulted
with regard to the criminal’s parole process.
"We are embarking on a process to review some of the parole laws and parole policies.
In consultation with the NCCS, we will soon emerge with a public consultation
engagement with regards to where we have to strengthen some of the parole laws and
policies."
Over the past few weeks, 12-year-old Michaela Williams from Pelican Park, 8-year-old
Tazne Van Wyk from Elsies River and 7-year-old Reagan Gertse from Tulbagh were all
murdered allegedly by men who were out on parole.
One of the men implicated in the murder of UWC student, 19-year-old Jesse Hess, was
also out on parole when he allegedly killed the teen and her grandfather in August last
year.