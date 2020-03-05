How to avoid spreading fake news on whatsapps re Corona

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest.
C-section rate among SA med scheme members now among highest in the world Council for Medical Schemes study finds almost 77% of babies covered by medical aid schemes are delivered by caesarian section.
We will not apologise for cutting power - City Power Johannesburg "Customers must pay for the electricity they are using," warns Isaac Mangena. "Come forward if you know you owe the City money."
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela.
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse...
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action.
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space?
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19.
Despite fires, drought and floods - Santam still delivers reasonable results Fires, floods and drought devastated the country during 2019. Santam paid millions in claims.
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday's 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race.
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's "hoopla" man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day.
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it's an epic buyers' market Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark's Bryan Biehler.
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend.
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China.
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson.
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role.
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week.
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic...
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown.
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth 'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA..
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent's 50 most powerful women.
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release.
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments.
How to avoid spreading fake news on whatsapps re Corona

How to avoid spreading fake news on whatsapps re Corona

Guest : Ray Joseph | freelance Investigative journalist and fact-checker

Can Covid-19, the new coronavirus, be cured by garlic or “garlic water”?

Despite what social media 'doctors' will tell you, the answer is no. That advice is false.


The facts are this: The World Health Organisation says there isn’t a vaccine, drug or
treatment for Covid-19 at the moment. But that hasn’t stopped the claim from being
shared on social media.



More episodes from Tonight with Lester Podcast

Mango Groove's Claire Johnston on their upcoming 2020 Huawei K-day performance

5 March 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Claire Johnston

Mango Groove is a household name. No-one grows up in South Africa without hearing
the famous “Special Star” or the iconic “Penny Whistle”.
They are what we could call legends in South African music and since their foundation
in 1984, the 11-piece Afropop band has released six studio albums and numerous
singles.

There is still a role for the pneumococcal & influenza vaccine in preparing for the arrival corona virus

5 March 2020 9:27 PM

Guest : Prof Wolfgang Preiser

The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us
prepare, Stellenbosch University virologist Professor Wolfgang Preiser wrote in an
article (Letter to the Editor: Still a role for flu vaccine) published on the Daily Maverick
this week.

Provincial preparedness for Covid-19

5 March 2020 9:07 PM

Guest : Mark Van Der Heever | Deputy Director Communications at W. Cape Dept. of
Health |

As you no doubt know, South Africa confirmed its first case of the coronavirus in
KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
In a statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the patient was a 38-year-old
male from KwaZulu-Natal who travelled to Italy with his wife. The couple were part of a
group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on 1 March.

Hiking with Tim Lundy: beginner walking tips and preparations

5 March 2020 8:51 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

My details:
FB: Cape Town Hiking with Tim Lundy
Twitter : @hikingcapetown
You Tube: Cape Town Hiking
Instagram : capetownhiking

Beautiful News feature: Sibahle Collection

4 March 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Khulile Vilakazi-Ofosu | Co-Founder at Sibahle Collection |

Avbob introduces a new 'green' cremation

4 March 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Adriaan Bester | General Manager of Corporate Affairs at AVBOB |

We've known for a long time now that we're running out of burial space in this country.
And all sorts of solutions have been explored, including cremation.
Now funeral group, Avbob, has come up with an entirely new form of cremation called
Aquamation. A first for Africa!

A call for an end to gender-based salary discrimination

4 March 2020 9:31 PM

Guest : Shirley Zinn |

The organisation Equal Pay Now is highlighting gender based salary discrimination in
the run up to equal pay week from the 22nd to 27th of March.
The nation is coming together in one voice and demanding that women be paid equal
pay for equal work! Gender-based salary discrimination must not be allowed to
continue in the workplaces as it robs women of their deserved income. There is no
reason why women should be underpaid and undervalued for any day longer. However,
change is never voluntary. Now is the time to tackle the injustice. Be part of the
movement. #SalaryInequalitiesMustFall

Lisa Joshua Sonn on her weekly opinion

4 March 2020 8:55 PM

Guest : Lisa Joshua Sonn 

How many south Africans do "good" but don't actually make an effort to have friends
outside their own community, culture and so on. Very telling when we need
transformation to galavanise our country try going forward!

Justice Minister admits to flaws in the parole system

4 March 2020 8:28 PM

Guest : Chrispin Phiri |

Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, briefed the media after he
convened an urgent two-day meeting with high ranking officials following a number of
cases in the Western Cape in which parolees were arrested for child murders.
At the briefing Lamola said that the situation in the province was giving him sleepless
nights.
He said that one of the issues was that in many cases, victims were not properly
consulted during their convicted attackers’ stay behind bars, nor were they consulted
with regard to the criminal’s parole process.
"We are embarking on a process to review some of the parole laws and parole policies.
In consultation with the NCCS, we will soon emerge with a public consultation
engagement with regards to where we have to strengthen some of the parole laws and
policies."
Over the past few weeks, 12-year-old Michaela Williams from Pelican Park, 8-year-old
Tazne Van Wyk from Elsies River and 7-year-old Reagan Gertse from Tulbagh were all
murdered allegedly by men who were out on parole.
One of the men implicated in the murder of UWC student, 19-year-old Jesse Hess, was
also out on parole when he allegedly killed the teen and her grandfather in August last
year.
             

