Is it time for SA to get a K-word register for habitual racists

Guest : Ray Joseph | freelance Investigative journalist and fact-checker



Can Covid-19, the new coronavirus, be cured by garlic or “garlic water”?



Despite what social media 'doctors' will tell you, the answer is no. That advice is false.





The facts are this: The World Health Organisation says there isn’t a vaccine, drug or

treatment for Covid-19 at the moment. But that hasn’t stopped the claim from being

shared on social media.

