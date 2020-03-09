Why foreign weather apps get it so wrong when predicting SA weather patterns

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha. 9 March 2020 5:17 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils. 9 March 2020 2:03 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN. 9 March 2020 8:32 PM
How COVID-19 is undermining world economic growth on a massive scale A bloodbath on financial markets worldwide as a result of virus fears. 9 March 2020 7:55 PM
Stock Pick Monday - Prosus, Bidvest, Absa The three stocks of the week, as chosen by Ashraf Mohamed from Sycamore Fund. 9 March 2020 7:34 PM
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB. 9 March 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
What do you think of BMW's new logo? BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage. 9 March 2020 10:18 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about' A man currently locked down in Lake Como, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, describes the situation in the coronavirus quaranti... 9 March 2020 5:59 PM
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition... 8 March 2020 9:10 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
Why foreign weather apps get it so wrong when predicting SA weather patterns

Why foreign weather apps get it so wrong when predicting SA weather patterns

Guest : Andrew Thompson



Beautiful News

9 March 2020 10:05 PM
Susana Kennedy : Understanding the benefits of Reiki and Acupuncture

9 March 2020 9:54 PM

Guests : Susana Kennedy
               Charmaine Haigh |Founder at my Urban Retreat|

Cape Town's first couple in comedy

9 March 2020 9:48 PM

Guests : Candace Neilson
               Altaaf Sayed

Is it time for SA to get a K-word register for habitual racists

9 March 2020 8:54 PM

Guest : William Bird

Mango Groove's Claire Johnston on their upcoming 2020 Huawei K-day performance

5 March 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Claire Johnston

Mango Groove is a household name. No-one grows up in South Africa without hearing
the famous “Special Star” or the iconic “Penny Whistle”.
They are what we could call legends in South African music and since their foundation
in 1984, the 11-piece Afropop band has released six studio albums and numerous
singles.

There is still a role for the pneumococcal & influenza vaccine in preparing for the arrival corona virus

5 March 2020 9:27 PM

Guest : Prof Wolfgang Preiser

The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us
prepare, Stellenbosch University virologist Professor Wolfgang Preiser wrote in an
article (Letter to the Editor: Still a role for flu vaccine) published on the Daily Maverick
this week.

Provincial preparedness for Covid-19

5 March 2020 9:07 PM

Guest : Mark Van Der Heever | Deputy Director Communications at W. Cape Dept. of
Health |

As you no doubt know, South Africa confirmed its first case of the coronavirus in
KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
In a statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the patient was a 38-year-old
male from KwaZulu-Natal who travelled to Italy with his wife. The couple were part of a
group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on 1 March.

Hiking with Tim Lundy: beginner walking tips and preparations

5 March 2020 8:51 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

My details:
FB: Cape Town Hiking with Tim Lundy
Twitter : @hikingcapetown
You Tube: Cape Town Hiking
Instagram : capetownhiking

How to avoid spreading fake news on whatsapps re Corona

5 March 2020 8:35 PM

Guest : Ray Joseph | freelance Investigative journalist and fact-checker

Can Covid-19, the new coronavirus, be cured by garlic or “garlic water”?

Despite what social media 'doctors' will tell you, the answer is no. That advice is false.


The facts are this: The World Health Organisation says there isn’t a vaccine, drug or
treatment for Covid-19 at the moment. But that hasn’t stopped the claim from being
shared on social media.

