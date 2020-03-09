Why foreign weather apps get it so wrong when predicting SA weather patterns

Guest : Andrew Thompson
Guests : Susana Kennedy
Charmaine Haigh |Founder at my Urban Retreat|
Guests : Candace Neilson
Altaaf Sayed
Guest : William BirdLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Claire Johnston
Mango Groove is a household name. No-one grows up in South Africa without hearing
the famous “Special Star” or the iconic “Penny Whistle”.
They are what we could call legends in South African music and since their foundation
in 1984, the 11-piece Afropop band has released six studio albums and numerous
singles.
Guest : Prof Wolfgang Preiser
The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us
prepare, Stellenbosch University virologist Professor Wolfgang Preiser wrote in an
article (Letter to the Editor: Still a role for flu vaccine) published on the Daily Maverick
this week.
Guest : Mark Van Der Heever | Deputy Director Communications at W. Cape Dept. of
Health |
As you no doubt know, South Africa confirmed its first case of the coronavirus in
KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
In a statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the patient was a 38-year-old
male from KwaZulu-Natal who travelled to Italy with his wife. The couple were part of a
group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on 1 March.
Guest : Tim Lundy
Guest : Ray Joseph | freelance Investigative journalist and fact-checker
Can Covid-19, the new coronavirus, be cured by garlic or “garlic water”?
Despite what social media 'doctors' will tell you, the answer is no. That advice is false.
The facts are this: The World Health Organisation says there isn’t a vaccine, drug or
treatment for Covid-19 at the moment. But that hasn’t stopped the claim from being
shared on social media.