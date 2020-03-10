Travel & tourism in the time of Corona virus

Guest : Linda Balme | Commercial Sales Manager at Travelstart |
Tourism marketers are facing somewhat of a conundrum: The optics of tourism
campaigns during widespread panic can fall flat, but failing to market low-risk
destinations may make a bad problem even worse...
Certain airlines have suspended operations to certain airports and a growing number of
companies are restricting business travel amid concerns over COVID-19, raising
questions about whether people should cancel their upcoming international and
domestic trips.
Guests : Bonga Dlulane | Reporter at EWN |
Busi Mtabane | Communicator at Right To Know Campaign |
Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele has on Tuesday announced that
Vodacom will reduce monthly data prices by at least 30% from the beginning of April.
Deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the competition instructed Vodacom and
MTN to reduce prices by at least 50% and 30%.
Bonakele said the reduction would be phased in over a period of two years.
Guests : Susana Kennedy
Charmaine Haigh |Founder at my Urban Retreat|
Guests : Candace Neilson
Altaaf Sayed
Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider
Guest : Claire Johnston
Mango Groove is a household name. No-one grows up in South Africa without hearing
the famous “Special Star” or the iconic “Penny Whistle”.
They are what we could call legends in South African music and since their foundation
in 1984, the 11-piece Afropop band has released six studio albums and numerous
singles.
Guest : Prof Wolfgang Preiser
The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us
prepare, Stellenbosch University virologist Professor Wolfgang Preiser wrote in an
article (Letter to the Editor: Still a role for flu vaccine) published on the Daily Maverick
this week.