Travel & tourism in the time of Corona virus

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
Visit the show page
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 21:31
Why do fit people have heart attacks? Are heart attack victims younger than before?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Liesl Zuhlke - at Cardiologist at Red Cross Hospital
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Playing high level sport without spectators
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities. 10 March 2020 4:44 PM
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality. 10 March 2020 1:03 PM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses. 10 March 2020 7:58 PM
Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits? The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically. 10 March 2020 7:28 PM
FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse FirstRand has reported a five percent increase in profits but impairment costs - bad debt - has risen 18 per cent. 10 March 2020 6:52 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about' A man currently locked down in Lake Como, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, describes the situation in the coronavirus quaranti... 9 March 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition... 8 March 2020 9:10 AM
Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
Travel & tourism in the time of Corona virus

Travel & tourism in the time of Corona virus

Guest : Linda Balme | Commercial Sales Manager at Travelstart |

Tourism marketers are facing somewhat of a conundrum: The optics of tourism
campaigns during widespread panic can fall flat, but failing to market low-risk
destinations may make a bad problem even worse...
Certain airlines have suspended operations to certain airports and a growing number of
companies are restricting business travel amid concerns over COVID-19, raising
questions about whether people should cancel their upcoming international and
domestic trips.



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Traditional healers are getting SABS standards – which recommend shunning GMOs, human body parts

10 March 2020 8:53 PM

Guest : Phephsile Maseko | National Co-Ordinator at Traditional Healers Association |

Vodacom to reduce data prices by 30% from April: competition commission #DataMustFall

10 March 2020 8:39 PM

Guests : Bonga Dlulane | Reporter at EWN | 
               Busi Mtabane | Communicator at Right To Know Campaign |  

Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele has on Tuesday announced that
Vodacom will reduce monthly data prices by at least 30% from the beginning of April.
Deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the competition instructed Vodacom and
MTN to reduce prices by at least 50% and 30%.
Bonakele said the reduction would be phased in over a period of two years.

Beautiful News

9 March 2020 10:05 PM
Susana Kennedy : Understanding the benefits of Reiki and Acupuncture

9 March 2020 9:54 PM

Guests : Susana Kennedy
               Charmaine Haigh |Founder at my Urban Retreat|

Cape Town's first couple in comedy

9 March 2020 9:48 PM

Guests : Candace Neilson
               Altaaf Sayed

Why foreign weather apps get it so wrong when predicting SA weather patterns

9 March 2020 8:59 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

 

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com

Is it time for SA to get a K-word register for habitual racists

9 March 2020 8:54 PM

Guest : William Bird

Mango Groove's Claire Johnston on their upcoming 2020 Huawei K-day performance

5 March 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Claire Johnston

Mango Groove is a household name. No-one grows up in South Africa without hearing
the famous “Special Star” or the iconic “Penny Whistle”.
They are what we could call legends in South African music and since their foundation
in 1984, the 11-piece Afropop band has released six studio albums and numerous
singles.

There is still a role for the pneumococcal & influenza vaccine in preparing for the arrival corona virus

5 March 2020 9:27 PM

Guest : Prof Wolfgang Preiser

The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us
prepare, Stellenbosch University virologist Professor Wolfgang Preiser wrote in an
article (Letter to the Editor: Still a role for flu vaccine) published on the Daily Maverick
this week.

