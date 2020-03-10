Why do fit people have heart attacks? Are heart attack victims younger than before?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities. 10 March 2020 4:44 PM
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality. 10 March 2020 1:03 PM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses. 10 March 2020 7:58 PM
Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits? The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically. 10 March 2020 7:28 PM
FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse FirstRand has reported a five percent increase in profits but impairment costs - bad debt - has risen 18 per cent. 10 March 2020 6:52 PM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Why do fit people have heart attacks? Are heart attack victims younger than before?

Why do fit people have heart attacks? Are heart attack victims younger than before?

Guest : Prof Liesl Zuhlke | at Cardiologist at Red Cross Hospital |

Heart attacks – once characterized as a part of "old man's disease" – are increasingly
occurring in younger people.
On Sunday, a man who took part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday died soon
after completing the race.
Physiotherapist Najmee Marlie, 44, who was a member of the Walmers Athletics Club,
passed away after successfully completing the Cape Town Cycle Tour. It is believed he
died of a heart attack.



Motoring with Melinda: 2020 AutoTrader South African Car of the Year COTY competition

10 March 2020 9:28 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson

Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts on the much anticipated 2020 COTY competition where 14
finalists rev and rear up for the final showdown.

Travel & tourism in the time of Corona virus

10 March 2020 9:02 PM

Guest : Linda Balme | Commercial Sales Manager at Travelstart |

Tourism marketers are facing somewhat of a conundrum: The optics of tourism
campaigns during widespread panic can fall flat, but failing to market low-risk
destinations may make a bad problem even worse...
Certain airlines have suspended operations to certain airports and a growing number of
companies are restricting business travel amid concerns over COVID-19, raising
questions about whether people should cancel their upcoming international and
domestic trips.

Traditional healers are getting SABS standards – which recommend shunning GMOs, human body parts

10 March 2020 8:53 PM

Guest : Phephisile Maseko | National Co-Ordinator at Traditional Healers Association |

Vodacom to reduce data prices by 30% from April: competition commission #DataMustFall

10 March 2020 8:39 PM

Guests : Bonga Dlulane | Reporter at EWN | 
               Busi Mtabane | Communicator at Right To Know Campaign |  

Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele has on Tuesday announced that
Vodacom will reduce monthly data prices by at least 30% from the beginning of April.
Deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the competition instructed Vodacom and
MTN to reduce prices by at least 50% and 30%.
Bonakele said the reduction would be phased in over a period of two years.

Beautiful News

9 March 2020 10:05 PM
Susana Kennedy : Understanding the benefits of Reiki and Acupuncture

9 March 2020 9:54 PM

Guests : Susana Kennedy
               Charmaine Haigh |Founder at my Urban Retreat|

Cape Town's first couple in comedy

9 March 2020 9:48 PM

Guests : Candace Neilson
               Altaaf Sayed

Why foreign weather apps get it so wrong when predicting SA weather patterns

9 March 2020 8:59 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

 

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com

Is it time for SA to get a K-word register for habitual racists

9 March 2020 8:54 PM

Guest : William Bird

