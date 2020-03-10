Why do fit people have heart attacks? Are heart attack victims younger than before?

Guest : Prof Liesl Zuhlke | at Cardiologist at Red Cross Hospital |
Heart attacks – once characterized as a part of "old man's disease" – are increasingly
occurring in younger people.
On Sunday, a man who took part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday died soon
after completing the race.
Physiotherapist Najmee Marlie, 44, who was a member of the Walmers Athletics Club,
passed away after successfully completing the Cape Town Cycle Tour. It is believed he
died of a heart attack.
Guest : Melinda Ferguson
Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts on the much anticipated 2020 COTY competition where 14
finalists rev and rear up for the final showdown.
Guest : Linda Balme | Commercial Sales Manager at Travelstart |
Tourism marketers are facing somewhat of a conundrum: The optics of tourism
campaigns during widespread panic can fall flat, but failing to market low-risk
destinations may make a bad problem even worse...
Certain airlines have suspended operations to certain airports and a growing number of
companies are restricting business travel amid concerns over COVID-19, raising
questions about whether people should cancel their upcoming international and
domestic trips.
Guest : Phephisile Maseko | National Co-Ordinator at Traditional Healers Association |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests : Bonga Dlulane | Reporter at EWN |
Busi Mtabane | Communicator at Right To Know Campaign |
Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele has on Tuesday announced that
Vodacom will reduce monthly data prices by at least 30% from the beginning of April.
Deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the competition instructed Vodacom and
MTN to reduce prices by at least 50% and 30%.
Bonakele said the reduction would be phased in over a period of two years.
Guests : Susana Kennedy
Charmaine Haigh |Founder at my Urban Retreat|
Guests : Candace Neilson
Altaaf Sayed
Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider
To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com
Guest : William BirdLISTEN TO PODCAST