Why more MPs need to post their salary slips for transparency

Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele has on Tuesday announced that

Vodacom will reduce monthly data prices by at least 30% from the beginning of April.

Deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the competition instructed Vodacom and

MTN to reduce prices by at least 50% and 30%.

Bonakele said the reduction would be phased in over a period of two years.

