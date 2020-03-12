Hiking with Tim Lundy

Guest : Tim Lundy
Guests : Dr Koni Benson | Post-Doctoral Candidate At The Department Of Historical
Studies at University of Cape Town (UCT) |
Mandisa Shandu | Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre |
In the face of a growing housing crisis, the City of Cape Town looks set to extend a lease
agreement for the Rondebosch Golf Course.
Several weeks back, the City invited interested parties to submit comments or
objections to plans to renew the lease of 45.99 hectares of public land to the Southern
Suburbs golf club.
1 662 objections were this week handed to City officials over the Rondebosch Golf
Course lease renewal.
The renewal includes 45.99 hectares of public land leased to the Rondebosch Golf Club
for a further 10 years at a rate of R1 058 a year, according to activists.
Reclaim the City and Ndifuna Ukwazi have been at loggerheads with the City over the
land since March last year, when they staged a protest at the golf club calling for public
land to be used to address the affordable housing crisis.
Guest : Prof Herman Wasserman | Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies
at University of Cape Town |
You may have heard the hilarious monologue (posted on social media) by award winning
stand-up comedian Kagiso Mokgadi (@KGcomic) on who is more likely to
contract the Corona Virus.
Guest : Belinda Bozzoli |
In a world where we’ll quite happily share the details of our family life or how much our
house cost, it appears that what we earn at work is one of the last taboos.
Today, DA MP Belinda Bozzoli chose to break the salary sharing taboo and posted her
February salary slip (with all deductions) on Twitter in the name of transparency.
Guest : Prof Liesl Zuhlke | at Cardiologist at Red Cross Hospital |
Heart attacks – once characterized as a part of "old man's disease" – are increasingly
occurring in younger people.
On Sunday, a man who took part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday died soon
after completing the race.
Physiotherapist Najmee Marlie, 44, who was a member of the Walmers Athletics Club,
passed away after successfully completing the Cape Town Cycle Tour. It is believed he
died of a heart attack.
Guest : Melinda Ferguson
Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts on the much anticipated 2020 COTY competition where 14
finalists rev and rear up for the final showdown.