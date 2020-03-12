Over 1600 objections to Rondebosch Golf Course lease renewal

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Report finds systemic corruption at all levels of water sector Corruption in SA's water and sanitation sector has put the water security of the entire country at risk, according to a new report... 12 March 2020 4:24 PM
Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE The Health Department is the only authority that can shut down a school over a suspected coronavirus case, according to the DBE. 12 March 2020 2:44 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir busting coronavirus myths is a breath of fresh air The youth choir took to social media with a video encouraging people to wash hands and foot bump rather than shake hands. 12 March 2020 9:54 AM
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards? Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times. 12 March 2020 8:43 PM
Covid-19: a future of work perspective The work place in times of pandemics must adjust quickly. 12 March 2020 7:56 PM
Sanlam results also hit by low economic growth Sanlam reported a large drop in profit, but operationally it is actually doing quite well. 12 March 2020 7:40 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Over 1600 objections to Rondebosch Golf Course lease renewal

Guests : Dr Koni Benson | lecturer at the Dept of History at University of the Western Cape
               Mandisa Shandu | Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre |

In the face of a growing housing crisis, the City of Cape Town looks set to extend a lease
agreement for the Rondebosch Golf Course.

Several weeks back, the City invited interested parties to submit comments or
objections to plans to renew the lease of 45.99 hectares of public land to the Southern
Suburbs golf club.


1 662 objections were this week handed to City officials over the Rondebosch Golf
Course lease renewal.


The renewal includes 45.99 hectares of public land leased to the Rondebosch Golf Club
for a further 10 years at a rate of R1 058 a year, according to activists.


Reclaim the City and Ndifuna Ukwazi have been at loggerheads with the City over the
land since March last year, when they staged a protest at the golf club calling for public
land to be used to address the affordable housing crisis.



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Pedro The Music Man on life after Kideo

12 March 2020 10:09 PM

Guest : Pedro ESPI-SANCHIS

Pedro "the Music Man" is one of South Africa's most loved and famous storytellers for
young and old audiences alike.
He has worked as a musician, composer, storyteller and educator for more than thirty
years in South Africa and around the world.

#CalledAMoffie online campaign - reclaiming a slur against sexuality

12 March 2020 9:49 PM

Guest : Marc Lottering

The word “moffie” is a uniquely South African slur that has been used to marginalize
and shame people for many years.
As part of a campaign to denuclearize this often painful and derogatory term our
director, Oliver Hermanus, sat down with a collection of South African men that he
admires to tell their story and experiences with the word.

Hiking with Tim Lundy

12 March 2020 9:13 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

How CT start-up, WumDrop, plans to tackle the Corona Virus

12 March 2020 8:40 PM

Guest : Simon Hartley, CEO and co-founder at WumDrop

Beautiful news: Left in the dumps, this designer upcycled her way out..

11 March 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Lizl Naude | Founder at Lilly Loompa |

LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: IN DEFENCE OF LIGHTENING UP & LAUGHTER

11 March 2020 9:46 PM

Guest : Lisa Sonn |

Why do South Africans make 'light' of serious issues such as Covid-19?

11 March 2020 9:05 PM

Guest : Prof Herman Wasserman | Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies
at University of Cape Town |

You may have heard the hilarious monologue (posted on social media) by award winning
stand-up comedian Kagiso Mokgadi (@KGcomic) on who is more likely to
contract the Corona Virus.

Why more MPs need to post their salary slips for transparency

11 March 2020 8:44 PM

Guest : Belinda Bozzoli |

In a world where we’ll quite happily share the details of our family life or how much our
house cost, it appears that what we earn at work is one of the last taboos.
Today, DA MP Belinda Bozzoli chose to break the salary sharing taboo and posted her
February salary slip (with all deductions) on Twitter in the name of transparency.

Why do fit people have heart attacks? Are heart attack victims younger than before?

10 March 2020 9:49 PM

Guest : Prof Liesl Zuhlke | at Cardiologist at Red Cross Hospital |

Heart attacks – once characterized as a part of "old man's disease" – are increasingly
occurring in younger people.
On Sunday, a man who took part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday died soon
after completing the race.
Physiotherapist Najmee Marlie, 44, who was a member of the Walmers Athletics Club,
passed away after successfully completing the Cape Town Cycle Tour. It is believed he
died of a heart attack.

Trending

Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

Lifestyle Local

Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'

Politics

Sasol shares fall yet another 40% in an hour (it’s down 95% since April 2019)

Business

EWN Highlights

Canada's Trudeau self-isolates as wife is tested for coronavirus

12 March 2020 7:53 PM

Mbalula ‘concerned’ about commuters being exposed to coronavirus

12 March 2020 7:32 PM

Mkhize says FS COVID-19 infection misinterpreted

12 March 2020 6:56 PM

