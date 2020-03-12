CalledAMoffie online campaign - reclaiming a slur against sexuality

Guests : Dr Koni Benson | lecturer at the Dept of History at University of the Western Cape

Mandisa Shandu | Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre |



In the face of a growing housing crisis, the City of Cape Town looks set to extend a lease

agreement for the Rondebosch Golf Course.



Several weeks back, the City invited interested parties to submit comments or

objections to plans to renew the lease of 45.99 hectares of public land to the Southern

Suburbs golf club.





1 662 objections were this week handed to City officials over the Rondebosch Golf

Course lease renewal.





The renewal includes 45.99 hectares of public land leased to the Rondebosch Golf Club

for a further 10 years at a rate of R1 058 a year, according to activists.





Reclaim the City and Ndifuna Ukwazi have been at loggerheads with the City over the

land since March last year, when they staged a protest at the golf club calling for public

land to be used to address the affordable housing crisis.

