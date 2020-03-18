Empathy and Social Solidarity in Responding to Covid-19

Guest : Tracy Starke | animal rescuer at Squirrel Rescue & Rehab Western Cape |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Lisa Joshua Sonn | Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Adrian Kearns | Project Manager at Open Up SA |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dr Nomphelo GantshoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Arlene Leggat | Director at South African Payroll Association |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Heidi Volkwijn | Manager : Services to Youth and Adults at League of Friends
of the Blind (LOFOB) |
As the world grapples with the fast-moving covid-19 virus, the impacts for many
countries, businesses and most importantly people, are significant and unprecedented.
Tonight, we need to urge people to be more considerate during the global pandemic
and think of those who are vulnerable or do not have as much accesibilites as others. It
is hard for able-bodies people to understand the difficulties that disabled people
encounter in their daily lives.
Guests : Dan Patlansky | Blues Guitar Player
Martin Myers
Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist|
Review: New Landrover Discovery sport
Fast facts:
Price: from R749 500
Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine OR a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel
Power/Torque: 183 kW and 365 Nm (petrol) and 132 kW and 430 Nm (Diesel)
Transmission: 9-speed automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive
Guest : Dr Nicky Falkof | PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University |
Panic buying has been rife amid the global spread of the new coronavirus, with
consumers around the world stockpiling goods like hand sanitizer, canned foods and
toilet paper.
The trend has seen some local stores ration products to 6 a customer and today Pick n
Pay announced a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over
65. (The retailer will open all its supermarkets and hypermarkets an hour earlier from 7-
8am every Wednesday for elderly customers to shop for their groceries and essentials.)