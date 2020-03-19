Motoring with Melinda: last car launch in midst of corona virus - new Landrover Discovery sport

Streaming issues? Report here
2019-03-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:48
The effects of the #CoronavirusInSA on society and our finances
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Moeshfieka Botha
Today at 20:55
Neighbourhood initiative Cape Town Together aims to develop a community response to COVID-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Leanne Brady - Creator at Cape Town Together (Facebook group)
Today at 21:05
Writer/actor Quanita Adams on creating 13-part local dramedy, The Riviera
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quanita Adams - creator at The Riviera (TV show)
Today at 21:31
Folk singer Faraway George releases much-anticipated new album, Burnt & Found
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Faraway George - Musician at Faraway George
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Covid-19: Funerals and weddings in the City of Cape Town
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Latest Local
Urgent need for blood donors in the Western Cape The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has appealed to healthy donors in the province to please continue donating blood as stocks d... 19 March 2020 4:09 PM
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert expla... 19 March 2020 1:48 PM
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home. 19 March 2020 1:18 PM
View all Local
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
View all Politics
How business schools are coping during the Coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA. 19 March 2020 7:39 PM
JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February. 19 March 2020 6:42 PM
View all Business
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19 Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word! 19 March 2020 1:02 PM
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi. 18 March 2020 2:13 PM
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Podcast
Motoring with Melinda: last car launch in midst of corona virus - new Landrover Discovery sport

Motoring with Melinda: last car launch in midst of corona virus - new Landrover Discovery sport

Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist|

Review: New Landrover Discovery sport
Fast facts:
Price: from R749 500
Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine OR a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel
Power/Torque: 183 kW and 365 Nm (petrol) and 132 kW and 430 Nm (Diesel)
Transmission: 9-speed automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive



More episodes from Tonight with Lester Podcast

Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Hiking during virus?

19 March 2020 8:52 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

Tim's details:
FB: Cape Town Hiking with Tim Lundy
Twitter : @hikingcapetown
You Tube: Cape Town Hiking
Instagram : capetownhiking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

W C Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on self-quarantine after possible Covid-19 exposure

19 March 2020 8:44 PM

Guest : Dr Nomafrench Mbombo | MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News

18 March 2020 10:02 PM

Guest : Tracy Starke | animal rescuer at Squirrel Rescue & Rehab Western Cape |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: Managing corona as ordinary folk

18 March 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Lisa Joshua Sonn | Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The brutal reality of life on the Cape Flats

18 March 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Adrian Kearns | Project Manager at Open Up SA |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coronavirus pandemic: Be careful of hand dermatitis

18 March 2020 9:33 PM

Guest : Dr Nomphelo Gantsho

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Your sick leave and Covid-19

18 March 2020 9:13 PM

Guest : Arlene Leggat | Director at South African Payroll Association |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Visually impaired people and coronavirus

18 March 2020 8:46 PM

Guest : Heidi Volkwijn | Manager : Services to Youth and Adults at League of Friends
of the Blind (LOFOB) |

As the world grapples with the fast-moving covid-19 virus, the impacts for many
countries, businesses and most importantly people, are significant and unprecedented.
Tonight, we need to urge people to be more considerate during the global pandemic
and think of those who are vulnerable or do not have as much accesibilites as others. It
is hard for able-bodies people to understand the difficulties that disabled people
encounter in their daily lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Coronavirus Is Destroying the Livelihood of Music’s Behind-the-Scenes Workforce

17 March 2020 9:59 PM

Guests : Dan Patlansky | Blues Guitar Player
               Martin Myers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[BREAKING NEWS] Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points

Business

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 150

Local

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

NCOP members to educate Gauteng residents about COVID-19 pandemic

19 March 2020 8:32 PM

WC Health MEC Mbombo tests negative for COVID-19

19 March 2020 8:16 PM

SA govt to spend R37m to erect 40km-long fence at Beit Bridge border

19 March 2020 7:53 PM

