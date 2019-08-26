Greg & Lucky Drive Show

There are certain things that you crave for as soon as you get back home from travelling the world. Take a listen to this!


#BestOfBreakfastClub: Sometimes trouble follows you everywhere you go!

26 August 2019 11:05 AM
#GrossBusting: Some things that happen out there are surreal and gross!

26 August 2019 11:02 AM
Lying on your CV is now a criminal offence!

26 August 2019 11:01 AM
#WakeUpAndSmellTheTruth: It is important to know what is happening around you and in the world in general!

26 August 2019 11:01 AM
Sometimes we do feel the need of inventing something that will come and make life better. Take a listen to this!

26 August 2019 10:57 AM
Greg proposed to the love of his life and here's what happend...

25 March 2019 11:28 AM
Greg & Lucky's proposal service is helping you take it to the next level...

25 March 2019 11:28 AM
Unwritten rules when communicating in the digital age!

5 March 2019 8:10 AM
Greg & Lucky interview the legendary Ryan Giggs ahead of the Heineken Champions League trophy tour!

4 March 2019 5:57 PM
