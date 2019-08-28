#WakeUpAndSmellTheTruth: Some news will leave you shocked and in disbelief. Take a listen to this!
|
The Dischem Foundation is doing what it does the most, together with Kirsten from Impact Baby Rescue! Take a listen at this!
|
28 August 2019 12:20 PM
|
There are plenty of secrets in your job that can save customers a lot of time and money. Take a listen to this!
|
28 August 2019 12:17 PM
|
Sometimes we go through things that were meant to kill us but somehow survive and live to tell the story!
|
28 August 2019 12:14 PM
|
#WakeUpAndSmellTheTruth: Some news will leave you shocked. Take a listen at this!
|
27 August 2019 2:35 PM
|
Larry King got married 8 times to 7 people. Take a listen to this!
|
27 August 2019 2:33 PM
|
DJ Fresh and his team will be having a chat with the legendary Steve Harvey. Stay tuned so that you don't miss out!
|
27 August 2019 2:32 PM
|
27 August 2019 2:31 PM
|
Get your Huawei Jo'burg tickets, listen to 947 throughout the day and you could win big!
|
27 August 2019 2:30 PM
|
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Sometimes trouble follows you everywhere you go!
|
26 August 2019 11:05 AM