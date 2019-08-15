Best 947 Breakfast Club Moments

#TheGreatCuddleOff with the 947 Breakfast Club and Celeste Ntuli


#BestOfBreakfastClub: Cellphone confiscation!

30 July 2019 11:50 AM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Falling asleep in strange places!

30 July 2019 11:49 AM
The 947 Breakfast Club and SA is saddened by the passing of a legend, Johnny Clegg. South African artists took it upon themselves to pay tribute to the legend. Take a listen to this!

17 July 2019 11:38 AM
Frankie is still safe because no one has told his partner about his confession on air...yet!

16 July 2019 11:53 AM
Alex missed Frankie's new Lonehill song. Not to worry Alex, we got you!

2 July 2019 11:18 AM
Anele has to sneak in the phrase "Moley! Moley! Moley!" on the Voice live show!

14 June 2019 4:19 PM
The Breakfast Club is still looking for more suggestions on what Anele needs to say to present the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show!

13 June 2019 11:12 AM
The 947 Breakfast Club had a chat with Troy, a young boy from The Character Company who has been doing very well since he joined the programme!

13 June 2019 11:10 AM
Looking for suggestions of a word for Anele to use at the Voice to represent the Breakfast Club!

12 June 2019 11:56 AM
