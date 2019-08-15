TheGreatCuddleOff with the 947 Breakfast Club and Celeste Ntuli

Best 947 Breakfast Club Moments
|
30 July 2019 11:50 AM
|
30 July 2019 11:49 AM
|
The 947 Breakfast Club and SA is saddened by the passing of a legend, Johnny Clegg. South African artists took it upon themselves to pay tribute to the legend. Take a listen to this!
|
17 July 2019 11:38 AM
|
Frankie is still safe because no one has told his partner about his confession on air...yet!
|
16 July 2019 11:53 AM
|
Alex missed Frankie's new Lonehill song. Not to worry Alex, we got you!
|
2 July 2019 11:18 AM
|
Anele has to sneak in the phrase "Moley! Moley! Moley!" on the Voice live show!
|
14 June 2019 4:19 PM
|
The Breakfast Club is still looking for more suggestions on what Anele needs to say to present the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show!
|
13 June 2019 11:12 AM
|
The 947 Breakfast Club had a chat with Troy, a young boy from The Character Company who has been doing very well since he joined the programme!
|
13 June 2019 11:10 AM
|
Looking for suggestions of a word for Anele to use at the Voice to represent the Breakfast Club!
|
12 June 2019 11:56 AM