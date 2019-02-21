Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

This is Good to Know when buying a car


Thinking of buying your first car? Best you avoid these common mistakes to save yourself a ton of money.

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk

28 February 2019 2:47 PM
Consumer Talk: Telkom and SAPO service delivery follow up

Consumer Talk: Telkom and SAPO service delivery follow up

27 February 2019 2:19 PM
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk

Knowler Knows Consumer Talk

21 February 2019 3:08 PM
Consumer Talk: Money saving tips for pensioners on Budget Day

Consumer Talk: Money saving tips for pensioners on Budget Day

20 February 2019 2:15 PM
Consumer Talk: Domestic workers

Consumer Talk: Domestic workers

13 February 2019 2:10 PM
Consumer Talk: Unintended shoplifting

Consumer Talk: Unintended shoplifting

6 February 2019 2:13 PM
Consumer Talk: Crashes in Uber and other e-hailing services

Consumer Talk: Crashes in Uber and other e-hailing services

30 January 2019 2:16 PM
Inspiration Wednesdays: Turning tragedy into a journey of personal growth

Inspiration Wednesdays: Turning tragedy into a journey of personal growth

23 January 2019 2:49 PM
Consumer Talk: Loyalty programmes.

Consumer Talk: Loyalty programmes.

23 January 2019 2:16 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
3.7 magnitude tremor hits parts of JHB
3.7 magnitude tremor hits parts of JHB

Residents say the tremor from Friday morning could be felt in Lenasia, Noordgesig, Krugersdorp and Roodepoort.
CT security bosses to amend by-laws over problem buildings cases
CT security bosses to amend by-laws over problem buildings cases

The Problem Building By-Law was first introduced in 2010 to deal with properties that have become derelict or crime dens
Disappointment after George paedophile gets 3-year sentence
Disappointment after George paedophile gets 3-year sentence

Ian Venter was convicted last year of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy at his Herolds Bay home in 2015.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us