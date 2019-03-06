Monique Mortlock

Shahied Ajam - District Six Working Committee


This is the full* telephonic interview EWN reporter Monique Mortlock had with the District Six Working Committee's Shahied Ajam following the State's submission to court at the end of February. The court papers are in response to an order by the Western Cape High Court in November 2018. It directs the government to submit a comprehensive plan to address the land restitution needs of residents with claims dating back to 1998. The Committee - one of the applicants representing residents in the case - is arguing that government is in breach of the order. *Long pauses & technical faults are edited out to make clip more compact.  5 March 2019

Bo-Kaap heritage zone project is ‘democracy at work’
Bo-Kaap heritage zone project is ‘democracy at work’

The public participation process into the matter has seen the majority of comments received by the City of Cape Town come out in support of the HPOZ.
R10,000 bail for 4 nabbed over graffiti on Metrorail train
R10,000 bail for 4 nabbed over graffiti on Metrorail train

They targeted the train set that was stabled in the area overnight when a security official caught then while spray painting carriages.
Court ruling on same-sex unions in Dutch Reformed Church welcomed
Court ruling on same-sex unions in Dutch Reformed Church welcomed

The judgment was handed down in the High Court in Pretoria on Friday and allows gay and lesbian members who are in same sex relationships to become ministers of the reformed church.
