Shahied Ajam - District Six Working Committee

6 March 2019 12:31 PM

This is the full* telephonic interview EWN reporter Monique Mortlock had with the District Six Working Committee's Shahied Ajam following the State's submission to court at the end of February. The court papers are in response to an order by the Western Cape High Court in November 2018. It directs the government to submit a comprehensive plan to address the land restitution needs of residents with claims dating back to 1998. The Committee - one of the applicants representing residents in the case - is arguing that government is in breach of the order. *Long pauses & technical faults are edited out to make clip more compact. 5 March 2019