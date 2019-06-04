Andy Maqondwana on 947

#20kTriplePlay: Matthew tuned in just in time to hear the songs and won R4000!


Are you ready to turn up the heat? Then make sure you listen to 947 all this week as we give you the chance to win a share of R20,000 in the 947 20K Triple Play. We’ll identify three songs to listen out for and if you hear them play, make sure you check in by sending an SMS with your name and ID number to 32947. The three songs can play randomly at any time between 9AM and 3PM so you can’t miss a beat. The songs will change daily, and you could win R4,000 daily. What’s not to love? Get ready for the heat. Get ready for the 947 20K Triple Play. If you love winning, 947 loves you.

Dischem Foundation Random Act Of Kindness at New Beginnings Foundation

4 April 2019 4:17 PM
#BreakingFriendshipCode: That moment when you laying in bed with bae and you wanna tell him/her about your day. Do you also gossip about each other's friends?

27 March 2019 2:00 PM
Most interesting (and bizarre) office rumour you've heard about yourself!

25 February 2019 4:42 PM
Features
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
EWN Headlines
Alex not a lawless area, Gauteng top cop tells HRC inquiry
Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela was giving evidence at the South African Human Rights Commissions’ inquiry which has been set up to probe possible violations of human rights in Alexandra.
Zuma connection helped Guptas secure SABC archive footage for ANN7, inquiry told
Former ANN7 News Editor Rajesh Sundaram said that the SABC did a big favour for ANN7, thanks to former President Jacob Zuma.
Schools not allowed to kick older learners out - dept
This comes after a 19-year-old grade 11 pupil allegedly stabbed and killed an 18-year-old who was still in grade 8 at the Forest High School in south of Johannesburg.
