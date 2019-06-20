Andy Maqondwana on 947

Extreme Makeover: ID Photo Edition as we search for the #WorstIDPhotoInJoburg


The 947 presenters gave us a good laugh by sharing with us their very first I.D photos. Jo'burg joined in and also shared with us their I.D photos. Take a listen o hear what petty crimes do they look like they partake in!

20 June 2019 9:40 AM
#WorkdayWhoopWhoop: Karen still had to work from home!

18 June 2019 3:14 PM
The Breakfast Club will have you in stitches. They requested parents to let kids explain what is a Botox. Take a listen to this!

18 June 2019 3:13 PM
#20kTriplePlay: Matthew tuned in just in time to hear the songs and won R4000!

4 June 2019 11:58 AM
Dischem Foundation Random Act Of Kindness at New Beginnings Foundation

4 April 2019 4:17 PM
#BreakingFriendshipCode: That moment when you laying in bed with bae and you wanna tell him/her about your day. Do you also gossip about each other's friends?

27 March 2019 2:00 PM
Most interesting (and bizarre) office rumour you've heard about yourself!

25 February 2019 4:42 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Report: Zuma loses court bid, has to pay R16m on litigation
The 'Business Day' was reporting that the court last week dismissed Jacob Zuma's plea for leave to appeal against a finding that he can't use state funds to pay for his defence costs.
Economy, jobs, SOEs to feature as key points in Ramaphosa’s Sona
Thursday's Sona followed the May general elections where the governing ANC received a reduced majority of 57.5% and the installation of the sixth administration.
Alex Shutdown Movement opens case against Herman Mashaba
The movement's Sandile Mavundla says they want Mashaba and the City of Joburg to be challenged in court.
