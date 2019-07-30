Andy Maqondwana on 947

Andy Manqondwana is on a quest to find the coolest, weirdest and embarrassing office birthday celebrations under the sun. Please Jo'burg, join in and share with her your experiences!


Extreme Makeover: ID Photo Edition as we search for the #WorstIDPhotoInJoburg

20 June 2019 10:21 AM
The 947 presenters gave us a good laugh by sharing with us their very first I.D photos. Jo'burg joined in and also shared with us their I.D photos. Take a listen o hear what petty crimes do they look like they partake in!

20 June 2019 9:40 AM
#WorkdayWhoopWhoop: Karen still had to work from home!

18 June 2019 3:14 PM
The Breakfast Club will have you in stitches. They requested parents to let kids explain what is a Botox. Take a listen to this!

18 June 2019 3:13 PM
#20kTriplePlay: Matthew tuned in just in time to hear the songs and won R4000!

4 June 2019 11:58 AM
Dischem Foundation Random Act Of Kindness at New Beginnings Foundation

4 April 2019 4:17 PM
#BreakingFriendshipCode: That moment when you laying in bed with bae and you wanna tell him/her about your day. Do you also gossip about each other's friends?

27 March 2019 2:00 PM
Most interesting (and bizarre) office rumour you've heard about yourself!

25 February 2019 4:42 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
More consultation required in Public Protector’s office, says outgoing deputy
In an interview, outgoing deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga has detailed the weaknesses of the office, including a lack of consultation between officials.
Pastor Timothy Omotoso rape trial gets new judge
Judge Irma Schoeman has been appointed to preside over the trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Mogoeng: State of court buildings affects administration of justice
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Tuesday announced that more than R260 million has been allocated to repair and maintain court buildings across the country.

