Goat Coffee shop has just been classified by the 947Crew and Ayanda as a Jo'burg gem!


Cosmic Transport Raceway Lanseria just got the Jo'burg gem stamp of approval!

27 February 2019 4:37 PM
Looking for sundowners with a view? The Decks of Tsogo Sun are perfect.

20 February 2019 4:03 PM
Nu-Metro's 4DX cinema is the best way to experience movie night #947Crew

6 February 2019 4:27 PM
Ayanda MVP visits CLAW and took the 947 Truck Of Love with SPAR with them!

10 December 2018 11:27 AM
The 947 Truck of Love with SPAR went to the Soweto Home for the Aged

6 December 2018 2:40 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience

In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
Nine police killed in attack in Myanmar’s Rakhine - police
Nine police killed in attack in Myanmar’s Rakhine - police

A bloody military crackdown in 2017 forced some 740,000 Rohingya Muslims over the border into Bangladesh in violence UN investigators have said warrants the prosecution of top generals for genocide and crimes against humanity.
Mexico club attack leaves at least 15 dead
Mexico club attack leaves at least 15 dead

The incident took place in the city of Salamanca in Guanajuato state, where authorities have launched an operation against criminal gangs involved in fuel theft.
Ramaphosa misleading SA on nationalisation of banks, says FF+
Ramaphosa misleading SA on nationalisation of banks, says FF+

The party has accused Ramaphosa of lying, alleging that he told investors in Davos that the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) would not be nationalised to safeguard its independence.
