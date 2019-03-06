Ayanda MVP on 947 - 12PM - 3PM

GOAT Coffee Shop, the #947JoburgGem serving up delicious coffee


#RapAndWin: JICF is happening from Thursday all the way to Sunday! Rap the song and win!

#RapAndWin: JICF is happening from Thursday all the way to Sunday! Rap the song and win!

12 March 2019 3:27 PM
Cosmic Transport Raceway Lanseria just got the Jo'burg gem stamp of approval!

Cosmic Transport Raceway Lanseria just got the Jo'burg gem stamp of approval!

27 February 2019 4:37 PM
Looking for sundowners with a view? The Decks of Tsogo Sun are perfect.

Looking for sundowners with a view? The Decks of Tsogo Sun are perfect.

20 February 2019 4:03 PM
Nu-Metro's 4DX cinema is the best way to experience movie night #947Crew

Nu-Metro's 4DX cinema is the best way to experience movie night #947Crew

6 February 2019 4:27 PM
Ayanda MVP visits CLAW and took the 947 Truck Of Love with SPAR with them!

Ayanda MVP visits CLAW and took the 947 Truck Of Love with SPAR with them!

10 December 2018 11:27 AM
The 947 Truck of Love with SPAR went to the Soweto Home for the Aged

The 947 Truck of Love with SPAR went to the Soweto Home for the Aged

6 December 2018 2:40 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
EWN Headlines
How Brexit vote outcome will affect SA economy
How Brexit vote outcome will affect SA economy

On Tuesday, British parliamentarians will take part in a second meaningful vote, based on a revised withdrawal deal with the European Union.
Lawyers say State failed to prove Rohde’s guilt in appeal application
Lawyers say State failed to prove Rohde’s guilt in appeal application

Last month, the property mogul was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for killing Susan Rohde and staging her suicide in July 2016.
We mapped where Ethiopian Airlines might have lost its Boeing 737
We mapped where Ethiopian Airlines might have lost its Boeing 737

This is the second 737 to go down in five months, after Lion Air flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea about 12 minutes after taking off from Jakarta.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us