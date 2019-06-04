Ayanda MVP on 947 - 12PM - 3PM

#20kTriplePlay: Romelia heard the songs, played by the rules and won R4000!


Are you ready to turn up the heat? Then make sure you listen to 947 all this week as we give you the chance to win a share of R20,000 in the 947 20K Triple Play. We’ll identify three songs to listen out for and if you hear them play, make sure you check in by sending an SMS with your name and ID number to 32947. The three songs can play randomly at any time between 9AM and 3PM so you can’t miss a beat. The songs will change daily, and you could win R4,000 daily. What’s not to love? Get ready for the heat. Get ready for the 947 20K Triple Play. If you love winning, 947 loves you.

The #947Crew has given Reserved Café a definite 947 Joburg Gem stamp of approval!

24 April 2019 2:49 PM
The Daily Coffee Café is the coziest spot this WInter #947JoburgGems

10 April 2019 3:03 PM
Funtubbles in The Glen shopping mall has now officially received the Jo'burg Gem stamp of approval!

3 April 2019 3:56 PM
86 Public Pizzeria should be your next pizza stop #947JoburgGems

14 March 2019 3:14 PM
#RapAndWin: JICF is happening from Thursday all the way to Sunday! Rap the song and win!

12 March 2019 3:27 PM
GOAT Coffee Shop, the #947JoburgGem serving up delicious coffee

6 March 2019 3:19 PM
Cosmic Transport Raceway Lanseria just got the Jo'burg gem stamp of approval!

27 February 2019 4:37 PM
Looking for sundowners with a view? The Decks of Tsogo Sun are perfect.

20 February 2019 4:03 PM
Nu-Metro's 4DX cinema is the best way to experience movie night #947Crew

6 February 2019 4:27 PM
Features
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
EWN Headlines
Alex not a lawless area, Gauteng top cop tells HRC inquiry
Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela was giving evidence at the South African Human Rights Commissions’ inquiry which has been set up to probe possible violations of human rights in Alexandra.
Zuma connection helped Guptas secure SABC archive footage for ANN7, inquiry told
Former ANN7 News Editor Rajesh Sundaram said that the SABC did a big favour for ANN7, thanks to former President Jacob Zuma.
Schools not allowed to kick older learners out - dept
This comes after a 19-year-old grade 11 pupil allegedly stabbed and killed an 18-year-old who was still in grade 8 at the Forest High School in south of Johannesburg.
