20kTriplePlay: Romelia heard the songs, played by the rules and won R4000!

4 June 2019 11:56 AM

Are you ready to turn up the heat? Then make sure you listen to 947 all this week as we give you the chance to win a share of R20,000 in the 947 20K Triple Play. We’ll identify three songs to listen out for and if you hear them play, make sure you check in by sending an SMS with your name and ID number to 32947. The three songs can play randomly at any time between 9AM and 3PM so you can’t miss a beat. The songs will change daily, and you could win R4,000 daily. What’s not to love? Get ready for the heat. Get ready for the 947 20K Triple Play. If you love winning, 947 loves you.