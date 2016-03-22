In part 6 of a series of podcasts, Koketso Sachane focuses on two crucial aspects of tackling racism in our society; the need to work as a collective and exploring our shared origins. Koketso is joined by guests Sean Moodley of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and national chairperson ARNSA (Anti-Racism Network of South Africa) and Professor Robert Bloomenshine, chief scientist of the Paleontological Scientific Trust (P.A.S.T).
