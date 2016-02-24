2016 marks 50 years since the forced evictions of District Six residents in the Cape Town City Bowl suburb. In part three of a series of podcasts, Koketso Sachane reflects on District Six and the Consequences of Land Lost with guests Bonita Bennett, director of the District Six Museum, and residents Joe Schaffers and Victoreen Gilbert.
District Six - Consequences of Land Lost
31 March 2016 3:59 PM
22 March 2016 1:22 PM
9 March 2016 1:38 PM
29 February 2016 10:46 AM
16 February 2016 1:09 PM
9 February 2016 4:58 PM