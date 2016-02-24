Confronting Racism

District Six - Consequences of Land Lost


2016 marks 50 years since the forced evictions of District Six residents in the Cape Town City Bowl suburb. In part three of a series of podcasts, Koketso Sachane reflects on District Six and the Consequences of Land Lost with guests Bonita Bennett, director of the District Six Museum, and residents Joe Schaffers and Victoreen Gilbert.

Land and Land Ownership

Land and Land Ownership

31 March 2016 3:59 PM
Exploring our shared origins

Exploring our shared origins

22 March 2016 1:22 PM
The Road to Transformation and Reconciliation.

The Road to Transformation and Reconciliation.

9 March 2016 1:38 PM
The Psychology of Racism - 22 Years Since 'Freedom'

The Psychology of Racism - 22 Years Since 'Freedom'

29 February 2016 10:46 AM
Dissecting Apartheid

Dissecting Apartheid

16 February 2016 1:09 PM
What is Racism?

What is Racism?

9 February 2016 4:58 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
SA economy expands by 1.4% in Q4 of 2018
SA economy expands by 1.4% in Q4 of 2018

South Africa’s economy expanded 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 after a revised 2.6% expansion in the third quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.
Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital strike: 'Everything is under control,' says CEO
Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital strike: 'Everything is under control,' says CEO

Staff members were protesting outside Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp over poor working conditions.
Trump extends US sanctions against Zimbabwe by a year
Trump extends US sanctions against Zimbabwe by a year

The sanctions are expected to remain in place until the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa changes Zimbabwe’s laws restricting media freedom and allowing protests.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us