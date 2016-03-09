The Road to Transformation and Reconciliation.

9 March 2016 1:38 PM

Should we be more militant in the how we deal with racial tension, or should we still follow Mandela's non-violent strategy? This week's episode Koketso Sachane chat's to Prof Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela and activist Lovelyn Nwadeyi about navigating the complicated and complex journey towards what we need in order to live in a non racial democratic society.