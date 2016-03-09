Should we be more militant in the how we deal with racial tension, or should we still follow Mandela's non-violent strategy? This week's episode Koketso Sachane chat's to Prof Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela and activist Lovelyn Nwadeyi about navigating the complicated and complex journey towards what we need in order to live in a non racial democratic society.
The Road to Transformation and Reconciliation.
31 March 2016 3:59 PM
22 March 2016 1:22 PM
29 February 2016 10:46 AM
24 February 2016 3:28 PM
16 February 2016 1:09 PM
9 February 2016 4:58 PM