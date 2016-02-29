Confronting Racism

The Psychology of Racism - 22 Years Since 'Freedom'


"It's 22 years since Apartheid ended" "Stop talking about all this race stuff! It's dividing the nation!" "They are burning the paintings! How dare they!?" These are some of the tropes South Africans hear on a daily basis, the reality is that we have not begun to understand the scope of Apartheid's long lasting psychological effects on the nation and true reconcilliation. Dr Shose Kessi, senior lecturer from the Psychology Department at UCT, chats with Koketso Sachane to delve into the longer lasting effects of racism and structural Apartheid.

Land and Land Ownership

Land and Land Ownership

31 March 2016 3:59 PM
Exploring our shared origins

Exploring our shared origins

22 March 2016 1:22 PM
The Road to Transformation and Reconciliation.

The Road to Transformation and Reconciliation.

9 March 2016 1:38 PM
District Six - Consequences of Land Lost

District Six - Consequences of Land Lost

24 February 2016 3:28 PM
Dissecting Apartheid

Dissecting Apartheid

16 February 2016 1:09 PM
What is Racism?

What is Racism?

9 February 2016 4:58 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Anti-abuse group hopes justice prevails in Nicholas Ninow's rape case
Anti-abuse group hopes justice prevails in Nicholas Ninow's rape case

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom at the Silverton restaurant in Pretoria last year.
SA economy expands by 1.4% in Q4 of 2018
SA economy expands by 1.4% in Q4 of 2018

South Africa’s economy expanded 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 after a revised 2.6% expansion in the third quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.
MMC, 4 directors at Midvaal municipality implicated in cash-for-jobs scandal
MMC, 4 directors at Midvaal municipality implicated in cash-for-jobs scandal

EWN revealed on Monday that deputy municipal manager Thom Peeters was placed on special leave following allegations that he appointed workers before the interviewing process.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us