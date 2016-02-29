The Psychology of Racism - 22 Years Since 'Freedom'

29 February 2016 10:46 AM

"It's 22 years since Apartheid ended" "Stop talking about all this race stuff! It's dividing the nation!" "They are burning the paintings! How dare they!?" These are some of the tropes South Africans hear on a daily basis, the reality is that we have not begun to understand the scope of Apartheid's long lasting psychological effects on the nation and true reconcilliation. Dr Shose Kessi, senior lecturer from the Psychology Department at UCT, chats with Koketso Sachane to delve into the longer lasting effects of racism and structural Apartheid.