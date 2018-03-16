Meet Zeta, ungovernable survivor

16 March 2018 4:33 PM

In celebration of Human Rights Week, Lead SA has partnered with Human Library for a special podcast series challenging our ideas of what is normal and our judgements about people when we first meet them. In this episode, we meet Zeta. A single mother who found God again after decades of drug and physical abuse at the hands of her captor and husband. See more at www.leadsa.co.za and follow the conversation at #BeyondTheCover Music Credits: Daydream by Ian Locke/ First And Last by Josh Leake