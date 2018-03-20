Human Library Podcast Series

Meet Stefan, the gay theology student


In celebration of Human Rights Week, Lead SA has partnered with Human Library for a special podcast series challenging our ideas of what is normal and our judgements about people when we first meet them. In this episode, we meet Bulelani - living on the streets of Stellenbosch, but who insists he isn't homeless. See more at www.leadsa.co.za and follow the conversation at #BeyondTheCover Music Credits: Intro Song: Daydream by Ian Locke/ Contamination by BenSound

Meet Rice, Refugee. CEO.

22 March 2018 5:04 PM
Meet Odidi, Maverick. Diva.

22 March 2018 4:02 PM
Meet Bulelani, prophet and student

19 March 2018 8:28 AM
Meet Zeta, ungovernable survivor

16 March 2018 4:33 PM
Meet Brett, living with HIV

16 March 2018 1:42 PM
