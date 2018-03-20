Meet Stefan, the gay theology student

20 March 2018 3:41 PM

In celebration of Human Rights Week, Lead SA has partnered with Human Library for a special podcast series challenging our ideas of what is normal and our judgements about people when we first meet them. In this episode, we meet Bulelani - living on the streets of Stellenbosch, but who insists he isn't homeless. See more at www.leadsa.co.za and follow the conversation at #BeyondTheCover Music Credits: Intro Song: Daydream by Ian Locke/ Contamination by BenSound