Lester speaks to Traci Kwaai
Culture Trip: What's In A Language? My heart skipped a whole beat when I found out about a little store in Kalk Bay called the Kwaai Gallery. For those of you not in the know, i.e. not *"Coloured", "Kwaai" is literally translated to mean "angry" in Afrikaans. However, in the Coloured community it is translated to mean "amazing" or "dope" in a lesser known language called **Afrikaaps. It is owned and managed by Traci Kwaai, a Kalk Bay local, who takes complete pleasure in spreading the joy of her cultural roots. Thus Aweh Kaapstad was born.
Aweh Kaapstad
Lester speaks to Traci Kwaai
|
30 August 2019 12:14 PM
|
30 August 2019 11:39 AM
|
30 August 2019 11:10 AM
|
30 August 2019 10:38 AM
|
30 August 2019 10:16 AM
|
30 August 2019 9:56 AM
|
Open Line: Do you feel comfortable listening to R Kelly or Michael Jackson music
|
30 August 2019 9:44 AM
|
29 August 2019 12:15 PM
|
Unpicking Stories of Identity is a collection of short stories inspired by hair
|
29 August 2019 11:39 AM
|
29 August 2019 11:10 AM