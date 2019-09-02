Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Missing UCT student suspect appears in court today


Refilwe speaks to Unathi Mbolombo UCT Student

The 42-year-old suspect who was arrested in Claremont on Friday in connection with the dissappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana -- is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court this morning.

Unathi Mdolomba is one of Uyinenes friends and says some students will attend this
morning's court proceedings as they look.

Rising sea levels in Cape Town and damage to coastal infratsructure

Rising sea levels in Cape Town and damage to coastal infratsructure

2 September 2019 7:56 AM
Moola Mondays Wealth vs Rich

Moola Mondays Wealth vs Rich

2 September 2019 7:38 AM
Noon gunner Dudley Malgas retires

Noon gunner Dudley Malgas retires

2 September 2019 7:36 AM
Treat yo'self - Nail it!

Treat yo'self - Nail it!

30 August 2019 12:14 PM
Spring has sprung

Spring has sprung

30 August 2019 11:39 AM
Surviving R Kelly

Surviving R Kelly

30 August 2019 11:10 AM
ECON 101: Tips on getting your home loan approved

ECON 101: Tips on getting your home loan approved

30 August 2019 10:38 AM
SA's economics on Treasury plans to get the economy going

SA's economics on Treasury plans to get the economy going

30 August 2019 10:16 AM
Moffie

Moffie

30 August 2019 9:56 AM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Jeppestown 'still tense' after deadly fire leads to looting
Jeppestown 'still tense' after deadly fire leads to looting

Three people died when a building in Jeppestown caught alight at the weekend and four people are expected to appear in court on Monday over the looting of shops during the panic.
Hong Kong on edge after weekend of clashes, airport disruption
Hong Kong on edge after weekend of clashes, airport disruption

Protesters have called for a general strike on Monday but the city appeared to return to relative calm with shops open, trains operating and workers making their way to offices across the global financial hub.
As fires ravage the Amazon, indigenous tribes pray for protection
As fires ravage the Amazon, indigenous tribes pray for protection

Indigenous people from the tribe of Shanenawa on Sunday performed a ritual to try to find peace between humans and nature. With faces painted, dozens danced in circles as they prayed to put an end to the fires.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us