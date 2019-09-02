Refilwe speaks to Unathi Mbolombo UCT Student
The 42-year-old suspect who was arrested in Claremont on Friday in connection with the dissappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana -- is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court this morning.
Unathi Mdolomba is one of Uyinenes friends and says some students will attend this
morning's court proceedings as they look.
Missing UCT student suspect appears in court today
Refilwe speaks to Unathi Mbolombo UCT Student
|
Rising sea levels in Cape Town and damage to coastal infratsructure
|
2 September 2019 7:56 AM
|
2 September 2019 7:38 AM
|
2 September 2019 7:36 AM
|
30 August 2019 12:14 PM
|
30 August 2019 11:39 AM
|
30 August 2019 11:10 AM
|
30 August 2019 10:38 AM
|
30 August 2019 10:16 AM
|
30 August 2019 9:56 AM