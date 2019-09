Wrap up of the Smart Water Meter Challenge

3 September 2019 6:36 AM

The Western Cape's crippling drought in 2017 saw a burgeoning of water-saving initiatives.



The Western Cape Education Department and Shoprite teamed up with BridgIoT to equip 270 schools.



Debbie Schafer, Western Cape MEC for Education, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the public and private sector collaboration and the latest outcomes.