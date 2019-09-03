Refilwe Moloto speaks to nine times South African surfing champion Roxy Davis about the Roxy Davis Foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape Town.
Take a listen to the interview and find out how you can help.
Let's help the Roxy Davis Foundation
