South Africa to host The World Economic Forum once again

3 September 2019 7:20 AM

Refilwe speaks to Yaw Peprah Chief Business Officer at Wesgro



South Africa will once again host The World Economic Forum on Africa that will be

attended by heads of state and government from the continent and the world, as well as

global leaders from business and civil society.



President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a high powered delegation which includes Deptuy

President David Mabuza and Ministers of Finance, Small Business Development ,Trade

and Industry, Health and other ministries.