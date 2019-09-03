Refilwe speaks to Yaw Peprah Chief Business Officer at Wesgro
South Africa will once again host The World Economic Forum on Africa that will be
attended by heads of state and government from the continent and the world, as well as
global leaders from business and civil society.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a high powered delegation which includes Deptuy
President David Mabuza and Ministers of Finance, Small Business Development ,Trade
and Industry, Health and other ministries.
South Africa to host The World Economic Forum once again
