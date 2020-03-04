The World View - Chinese Virus Alerts

The Democratic Party in the US has failed not only to coalesce around an economic ideology to present to the broader American people in the 2020 General Election, but have also missed an opportunity for a unifying candidate with strong policies backing her up. Without clear message or crisp policy, the only thing Democratic Nominee can offer is energy to convince US citizens of a credible alternative to Trump. The two Democratic frontrunners are woefully unprepared for what will be a high-stakes, tooth-and-nail fight for the Oval.

