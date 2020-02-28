2020 SONA debate enters day 2

Day 1 of the SONA debate ended very late on Monday night. There was more uproar in

Parliament, with ANC members challenging EFF leader Julius Malema to answer the

question of whether he has ever abused his wife Mantwa Matlala-Malema. Day 2 of the

SONA debate proceeds today and Refilwe spoke to EWN's Babalo Ndenze regarding the

latest.