Western Cape mental health crisis

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo talks about the Western Cape Burden of Disease
Reduction report which takes a closer look at the health and wellness in the
Cape Province. It found the Western Cape has the highest prevalence of mental illness
in the country.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Elri Steenkamp who was born on February 29. She may have
been born in 1992, but with it being a Leap Year, she is only technically seven-years-old.
Guests:Sihle Majola | E-commerce Manager at African Fashion International and Laduma Ngxokolo | Founder and Designer at Maxhosa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Protests in Greece unrest at 5 new island immigration centres.
Locust plagues China is deploying a fleet of ducks.
The World’s oldest man mild mannered Bob Weighton - an ex teacher.
Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata speaks to Refilwe Moloto about
how they are planning to bring peace to Ocean View where a seven-year-old girl was
recently shot dead. The community has hit back, torching homes believed to be drug
dens.
With SAA drastically trimming down its local routes as part of the attempt to save the airline, and state-owned domestic carrier Mango bringing an end to their flights operating out of Lanseria airport, we ask what impact this will have on the domestic airline market. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent transport economist Dr Joachim Vermooten.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What would the benefits be of implementing compulsory third party insurance for vehicles in South Africa? The idea was mooted by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni during his 2020 budget speech. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christelle Colman of Old Mutual Insure to look at how it could work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Judge Dennis Davis speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his take on the Budget announcement by Tito Mboweni.LISTEN TO PODCAST