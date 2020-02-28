#IFQSAT: Tazne deserves better. South Africa deserves better.

Listening to Tazne van Wyk’s aunt recount the devastation her family is going through after a parolee revealed where her 8-year-old body was, was chilling enough. But knowing how pervasive her story is, and other stories of violence inflicted by men on children and women, and the flippancy with which they are dealt in even the chambers of Parliament, is enraging.