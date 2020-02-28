#IFQSAT: Even if imperfect, the Harvey Weinstein conviction is a win for the global #MeToo movement.

Despite some disappointment in the guilty verdict handed down against Harvey Weinstein not being as far-reaching as the charges put forward, the proportion of “convicted rapists” to “alleged rapists” remains critically low. A conviction of such a central, visible and powerful figure is important in the worldwide fight against perennial sex pests and sexual predators, till-now protected by the shroud of silence