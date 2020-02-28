Strandfontein's water quality restored after contamination

The City of Cape Town has assured residents in Strandfontein that tap water there is

once again safe to use after it had been compromised recently. However, they have

issued an advisory calling for residents to flush out their geysers and filters linked to

their drinking water taps. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Strandfontein councillor Elton-

Enrique Jansen.