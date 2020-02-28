Hours after Ramaphosa visit another Cape child is murdered

Joey Laffey is an active citizen in the Ocean View community and was on the scene of a shooting in which a 7-year old girl was killed by a stray bullet moments after it happened. The incident took place just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the family of eight-year-old murder victim Tazne Van Wyk. She spoke to Refilwe Moloto