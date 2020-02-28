#IFQSAT: We should pay close attention to the things left unsaid in the budget

For all the relief granted to SOEs and personal income tax payers, there are certain funding details that seem to have been left out of Minister Mboweni’s speech. Speaking on the sidelines of Parliament, he suggested that using citizen’s pensions to bail out Eskom was not only a good idea, but should include those of the private sector. This sounds eerily familiar… almost as if these pension assets were being… prescribed…?